앙골라 콴자 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 18.962 today, reflecting a -0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.502% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 19.047 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 18.759 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.552% increase in value.