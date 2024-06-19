아르메니아 드람 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 우간다 실링 is currently 9.599 today, reflecting a 0.131% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.823% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 9.679 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 9.525 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.559% increase in value.