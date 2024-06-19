아르메니아 드람 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 르완다 프랑 is currently 3.359 today, reflecting a -0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.293% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 3.378 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 3.357 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.247% increase in value.