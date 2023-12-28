CFA franc beac to Tajikistani somonis Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the CFA franc beac to Tajikistani somonis history summary. This is the CFA franc beac (XAF) to Tajikistani somonis (TJS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XAF and TJS historical data from 28-12-2018 to 28-12-2023.

1000 xaf
18.53 tjs

1.00000 XAF = 0.01853 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 28 Des 2023
Loading

Top currencies on 28 Desember 2023

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8672151.1110592.46961.466361.622560.9339318.787
1 GBP1.1531211.2812106.6311.690931.871051.0769321.6641
1 USD0.900050.780518183.22721.31981.460390.8405516.9092
1 INR0.01081440.009378160.012015310.01585780.0175470.01009950.203169

