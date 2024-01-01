1 CFA franc beac to Malaysian ringgits

Convert XAF to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 xaf
0.01 myr

FCFA1.000 XAF = RM0.007706 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert CFA francs beac to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to MYR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XAF0,00771 MYR
5 XAF0,03853 MYR
10 XAF0,07706 MYR
20 XAF0,15411 MYR
50 XAF0,38528 MYR
100 XAF0,77056 MYR
250 XAF1,92641 MYR
500 XAF3,85282 MYR
1000 XAF7,70563 MYR
2000 XAF15,41126 MYR
5000 XAF38,52815 MYR
10000 XAF77,05630 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MYR129,77500 XAF
5 MYR648,87500 XAF
10 MYR1.297,75000 XAF
20 MYR2.595,50000 XAF
50 MYR6.488,75000 XAF
100 MYR12.977,50000 XAF
250 MYR32.443,75000 XAF
500 MYR64.887,50000 XAF
1000 MYR129.775,00000 XAF
2000 MYR259.550,00000 XAF
5000 MYR648.875,00000 XAF
10000 MYR1.297.750,00000 XAF