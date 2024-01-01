Convert XAF to KRW at the real exchange rate

5 CFA francs beac to South Korean wons

5 xaf
11 krw

FCFA1.000 XAF = ₩2.255 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4411.3750.9330.7851.3531.51183.548
1 ZAR0.05410.0750.0510.0430.0730.0824.53
1 CAD0.72713.41410.6780.5710.9841.09960.773
1 EUR1.07219.7711.47410.8421.451.6289.571

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / South Korean Won
1 XAF2,25478 KRW
5 XAF11,27390 KRW
10 XAF22,54780 KRW
20 XAF45,09560 KRW
50 XAF112,73900 KRW
100 XAF225,47800 KRW
250 XAF563,69500 KRW
500 XAF1.127,39000 KRW
1000 XAF2.254,78000 KRW
2000 XAF4.509,56000 KRW
5000 XAF11.273,90000 KRW
10000 XAF22.547,80000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KRW0,44350 XAF
5 KRW2,21751 XAF
10 KRW4,43503 XAF
20 KRW8,87006 XAF
50 KRW22,17515 XAF
100 KRW44,35030 XAF
250 KRW110,87575 XAF
500 KRW221,75150 XAF
1000 KRW443,50300 XAF
2000 KRW887,00600 XAF
5000 KRW2.217,51500 XAF
10000 KRW4.435,03000 XAF
20000 KRW8.870,06000 XAF
30000 KRW13.305,09000 XAF
40000 KRW17.740,12000 XAF
50000 KRW22.175,15000 XAF