1,000 xaf
1.28 imp

FCFA1.000 XAF = £0.001284 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:37
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Isle of Man pound
1 XAF0,00128 IMP
5 XAF0,00642 IMP
10 XAF0,01284 IMP
20 XAF0,02567 IMP
50 XAF0,06418 IMP
100 XAF0,12836 IMP
250 XAF0,32091 IMP
500 XAF0,64181 IMP
1000 XAF1,28362 IMP
2000 XAF2,56724 IMP
5000 XAF6,41810 IMP
10000 XAF12,83620 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 IMP779,04900 XAF
5 IMP3.895,24500 XAF
10 IMP7.790,49000 XAF
20 IMP15.580,98000 XAF
50 IMP38.952,45000 XAF
100 IMP77.904,90000 XAF
250 IMP194.762,25000 XAF
500 IMP389.524,50000 XAF
1000 IMP779.049,00000 XAF
2000 IMP1.558.098,00000 XAF
5000 IMP3.895.245,00000 XAF
10000 IMP7.790.490,00000 XAF