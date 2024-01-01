Convert XAF to IDR at the real exchange rate

50 CFA francs beac to Indonesian rupiahs

50 xaf
1,338.62 idr

FCFA1.000 XAF = Rp26.77 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4471.3750.9330.7851.3531.51183.548
1 ZAR0.05410.0750.0510.0430.0730.0824.529
1 CAD0.72713.41810.6780.5710.9841.09960.769
1 EUR1.07219.7811.47410.8421.4511.6289.589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Indonesian Rupiah
1 XAF26,77240 IDR
5 XAF133,86200 IDR
10 XAF267,72400 IDR
20 XAF535,44800 IDR
50 XAF1.338,62000 IDR
100 XAF2.677,24000 IDR
250 XAF6.693,10000 IDR
500 XAF13.386,20000 IDR
1000 XAF26.772,40000 IDR
2000 XAF53.544,80000 IDR
5000 XAF133.862,00000 IDR
10000 XAF267.724,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / CFA Franc BEAC
1 IDR0,03735 XAF
5 IDR0,18676 XAF
10 IDR0,37352 XAF
20 IDR0,74704 XAF
50 IDR1,86760 XAF
100 IDR3,73519 XAF
250 IDR9,33798 XAF
500 IDR18,67595 XAF
1000 IDR37,35190 XAF
2000 IDR74,70380 XAF
5000 IDR186,75950 XAF
10000 IDR373,51900 XAF