Convert XAF to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 CFA francs beac to Euros

500 xaf
0.76 eur

FCFA1.000 XAF = €0.001525 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4491.3740.9320.7851.3531.5183.548
1 ZAR0.05410.0740.0510.0430.0730.0824.529
1 CAD0.72813.42310.6780.5710.9841.09960.787
1 EUR1.07319.7991.47510.8421.4521.6289.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Euro
1 XAF0,00152 EUR
5 XAF0,00762 EUR
10 XAF0,01525 EUR
20 XAF0,03049 EUR
50 XAF0,07623 EUR
100 XAF0,15245 EUR
250 XAF0,38113 EUR
500 XAF0,76226 EUR
1000 XAF1,52451 EUR
2000 XAF3,04902 EUR
5000 XAF7,62255 EUR
10000 XAF15,24510 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / CFA Franc BEAC
1 EUR655,94800 XAF
5 EUR3.279,74000 XAF
10 EUR6.559,48000 XAF
20 EUR13.118,96000 XAF
50 EUR32.797,40000 XAF
100 EUR65.594,80000 XAF
250 EUR163.987,00000 XAF
500 EUR327.974,00000 XAF
1000 EUR655.948,00000 XAF
2000 EUR1.311.896,00000 XAF
5000 EUR3.279.740,00000 XAF
10000 EUR6.559.480,00000 XAF