100 CFA francs beac to Bulgarian levs

Convert XAF to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 xaf
0.30 bgn

FCFA1.000 XAF = лв0.002981 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bulgarian Lev
1 XAF0,00298 BGN
5 XAF0,01491 BGN
10 XAF0,02981 BGN
20 XAF0,05963 BGN
50 XAF0,14907 BGN
100 XAF0,29813 BGN
250 XAF0,74533 BGN
500 XAF1,49066 BGN
1000 XAF2,98132 BGN
2000 XAF5,96264 BGN
5000 XAF14,90660 BGN
10000 XAF29,81320 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BGN335,42200 XAF
5 BGN1.677,11000 XAF
10 BGN3.354,22000 XAF
20 BGN6.708,44000 XAF
50 BGN16.771,10000 XAF
100 BGN33.542,20000 XAF
250 BGN83.855,50000 XAF
500 BGN167.711,00000 XAF
1000 BGN335.422,00000 XAF
2000 BGN670.844,00000 XAF
5000 BGN1.677.110,00000 XAF
10000 BGN3.354.220,00000 XAF