10 CFA francs beac to Bangladeshi takas

Convert XAF to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 xaf
1.92 bdt

FCFA1.000 XAF = Tk0.1923 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XAF0,19226 BDT
5 XAF0,96128 BDT
10 XAF1,92255 BDT
20 XAF3,84510 BDT
50 XAF9,61275 BDT
100 XAF19,22550 BDT
250 XAF48,06375 BDT
500 XAF96,12750 BDT
1000 XAF192,25500 BDT
2000 XAF384,51000 BDT
5000 XAF961,27500 BDT
10000 XAF1.922,55000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFA Franc BEAC
1 BDT5,20142 XAF
5 BDT26,00710 XAF
10 BDT52,01420 XAF
20 BDT104,02840 XAF
50 BDT260,07100 XAF
100 BDT520,14200 XAF
250 BDT1.300,35500 XAF
500 BDT2.600,71000 XAF
1000 BDT5.201,42000 XAF
2000 BDT10.402,84000 XAF
5000 BDT26.007,10000 XAF
10000 BDT52.014,20000 XAF