Convert WST to XOF at the real exchange rate

50 Samoan talas to CFA francs BCEAO

50 wst
11,217 xof

WS$1.000 WST = CFA224.3 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9321.50818.4331.3740.78483.5461.352
1 EUR1.07311.61919.7851.4750.84289.6751.451
1 AUD0.6630.618112.2210.9110.5255.3910.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5320.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 WST224,34700 XOF
5 WST1.121,73500 XOF
10 WST2.243,47000 XOF
20 WST4.486,94000 XOF
50 WST11.217,35000 XOF
100 WST22.434,70000 XOF
250 WST56.086,75000 XOF
500 WST112.173,50000 XOF
1000 WST224.347,00000 XOF
2000 WST448.694,00000 XOF
5000 WST1.121.735,00000 XOF
10000 WST2.243.470,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Samoan Tala
1 XOF0,00446 WST
5 XOF0,02229 WST
10 XOF0,04457 WST
20 XOF0,08915 WST
50 XOF0,22287 WST
100 XOF0,44574 WST
250 XOF1,11435 WST
500 XOF2,22870 WST
1000 XOF4,45739 WST
2000 XOF8,91478 WST
5000 XOF22,28695 WST
10000 XOF44,57390 WST