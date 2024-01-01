Convert VUV to XOF at the real exchange rate

100 Vanuatu vatus to CFA francs BCEAO

100 vuv
508 xof

VT1.000 VUV = CFA5.081 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 VUV5,08101 XOF
5 VUV25,40505 XOF
10 VUV50,81010 XOF
20 VUV101,62020 XOF
50 VUV254,05050 XOF
100 VUV508,10100 XOF
250 VUV1.270,25250 XOF
500 VUV2.540,50500 XOF
1000 VUV5.081,01000 XOF
2000 VUV10.162,02000 XOF
5000 VUV25.405,05000 XOF
10000 VUV50.810,10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vanuatu Vatu
1 XOF0,19681 VUV
5 XOF0,98406 VUV
10 XOF1,96811 VUV
20 XOF3,93622 VUV
50 XOF9,84055 VUV
100 XOF19,68110 VUV
250 XOF49,20275 VUV
500 XOF98,40550 VUV
1000 XOF196,81100 VUV
2000 XOF393,62200 VUV
5000 XOF984,05500 VUV
10000 XOF1.968,11000 VUV