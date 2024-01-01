50 Vanuatu vatus to Isle of Man pounds

Convert VUV to IMP at the real exchange rate

50 vuv
0.33 imp

VT1.000 VUV = £0.006523 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.72323.5181.1881.7531.276106.5871.924
1 SGD0.58113.6460.6891.0170.7461.8451.117
1 ZAR0.0430.07310.050.0750.0544.5320.082
1 EUR0.8421.45119.80411.4771.07489.7531.62

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Isle of Man pound
1 VUV0,00652 IMP
5 VUV0,03262 IMP
10 VUV0,06523 IMP
20 VUV0,13046 IMP
50 VUV0,32615 IMP
100 VUV0,65231 IMP
250 VUV1,63077 IMP
500 VUV3,26154 IMP
1000 VUV6,52308 IMP
2000 VUV13,04616 IMP
5000 VUV32,61540 IMP
10000 VUV65,23080 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 IMP153,30200 VUV
5 IMP766,51000 VUV
10 IMP1.533,02000 VUV
20 IMP3.066,04000 VUV
50 IMP7.665,10000 VUV
100 IMP15.330,20000 VUV
250 IMP38.325,50000 VUV
500 IMP76.651,00000 VUV
1000 IMP153.302,00000 VUV
2000 IMP306.604,00000 VUV
5000 IMP766.510,00000 VUV
10000 IMP1.533.020,00000 VUV