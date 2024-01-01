Convert VUV to IDR at the real exchange rate

2,000 Vanuatu vatus to Indonesian rupiahs

2,000 vuv
2,70,750 idr

VT1.000 VUV = Rp135.4 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Indonesian Rupiah
1 VUV135,37500 IDR
5 VUV676,87500 IDR
10 VUV1.353,75000 IDR
20 VUV2.707,50000 IDR
50 VUV6.768,75000 IDR
100 VUV13.537,50000 IDR
250 VUV33.843,75000 IDR
500 VUV67.687,50000 IDR
1000 VUV135.375,00000 IDR
2000 VUV270.750,00000 IDR
5000 VUV676.875,00000 IDR
10000 VUV1.353.750,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Vanuatu Vatu
1 IDR0,00739 VUV
5 IDR0,03693 VUV
10 IDR0,07387 VUV
20 IDR0,14774 VUV
50 IDR0,36935 VUV
100 IDR0,73869 VUV
250 IDR1,84673 VUV
500 IDR3,69346 VUV
1000 IDR7,38691 VUV
2000 IDR14,77382 VUV
5000 IDR36,93455 VUV
10000 IDR73,86910 VUV