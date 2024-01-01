2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Surinamese dollars

Convert VND to SRD at the real exchange rate

2,000 vnd
2.48 srd

₫1.000 VND = $0.001241 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5090.9311.3511,376.771.37536.708157.115
1 AUD0.66310.6170.896912.4540.91124.328104.128
1 EUR1.0741.6211.4511,478.441.47639.418168.72
1 SGD0.741.1170.68911,018.811.01727.164116.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Surinamese Dollar
1000 VND1,24142 SRD
2000 VND2,48284 SRD
5000 VND6,20710 SRD
10000 VND12,41420 SRD
20000 VND24,82840 SRD
50000 VND62,07100 SRD
100000 VND124,14200 SRD
200000 VND248,28400 SRD
500000 VND620,71000 SRD
1000000 VND1.241,42000 SRD
2000000 VND2.482,84000 SRD
5000000 VND6.207,10000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 SRD805,53200 VND
5 SRD4.027,66000 VND
10 SRD8.055,32000 VND
20 SRD16.110,64000 VND
50 SRD40.276,60000 VND
100 SRD80.553,20000 VND
250 SRD201.383,00000 VND
500 SRD402.766,00000 VND
1000 SRD805.532,00000 VND
2000 SRD1.611.064,00000 VND
5000 SRD4.027.660,00000 VND
10000 SRD8.055.320,00000 VND