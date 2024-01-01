amount-spellout.10000 Vietnamese dongs to Romanian leus
Convert VND to RON at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Romanian leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Romanian Leu
|1000 VND
|0,18220 RON
|2000 VND
|0,36439 RON
|5000 VND
|0,91098 RON
|10000 VND
|1,82197 RON
|20000 VND
|3,64394 RON
|50000 VND
|9,10985 RON
|100000 VND
|18,21970 RON
|200000 VND
|36,43940 RON
|500000 VND
|91,09850 RON
|1000000 VND
|182,19700 RON
|2000000 VND
|364,39400 RON
|5000000 VND
|910,98500 RON
|Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Vietnamese Dong
|1 RON
|5.488,57000 VND
|5 RON
|27.442,85000 VND
|10 RON
|54.885,70000 VND
|20 RON
|109.771,40000 VND
|50 RON
|274.428,50000 VND
|100 RON
|548.857,00000 VND
|250 RON
|1.372.142,50000 VND
|500 RON
|2.744.285,00000 VND
|1000 RON
|5.488.570,00000 VND
|2000 RON
|10.977.140,00000 VND
|5000 RON
|27.442.850,00000 VND
|10000 RON
|54.885.700,00000 VND