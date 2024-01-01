Convert VND to MZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mozambican meticals

2,000 vnd
5.01 mzn

₫1.000 VND = MT0.002503 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,374.861.37436.748157.125
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896911.9450.91224.375104.221
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,476.61.47639.467168.75
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,017.71.01727.202116.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mozambican Metical
1000 VND2,50310 MZN
2000 VND5,00620 MZN
5000 VND12,51550 MZN
10000 VND25,03100 MZN
20000 VND50,06200 MZN
50000 VND125,15500 MZN
100000 VND250,31000 MZN
200000 VND500,62000 MZN
500000 VND1.251,55000 MZN
1000000 VND2.503,10000 MZN
2000000 VND5.006,20000 MZN
5000000 VND12.515,50000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Vietnamese Dong
1 MZN399,50500 VND
5 MZN1.997,52500 VND
10 MZN3.995,05000 VND
20 MZN7.990,10000 VND
50 MZN19.975,25000 VND
100 MZN39.950,50000 VND
250 MZN99.876,25000 VND
500 MZN199.752,50000 VND
1000 MZN399.505,00000 VND
2000 MZN799.010,00000 VND
5000 MZN1.997.525,00000 VND
10000 MZN3.995.050,00000 VND