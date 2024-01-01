Convert VND to MZN at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.1000 Vietnamese dongs to Mozambican meticals
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mozambican meticals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mozambican Metical
|1000 VND
|2,50310 MZN
|2000 VND
|5,00620 MZN
|5000 VND
|12,51550 MZN
|10000 VND
|25,03100 MZN
|20000 VND
|50,06200 MZN
|50000 VND
|125,15500 MZN
|100000 VND
|250,31000 MZN
|200000 VND
|500,62000 MZN
|500000 VND
|1.251,55000 MZN
|1000000 VND
|2.503,10000 MZN
|2000000 VND
|5.006,20000 MZN
|5000000 VND
|12.515,50000 MZN
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MZN
|399,50500 VND
|5 MZN
|1.997,52500 VND
|10 MZN
|3.995,05000 VND
|20 MZN
|7.990,10000 VND
|50 MZN
|19.975,25000 VND
|100 MZN
|39.950,50000 VND
|250 MZN
|99.876,25000 VND
|500 MZN
|199.752,50000 VND
|1000 MZN
|399.505,00000 VND
|2000 MZN
|799.010,00000 VND
|5000 MZN
|1.997.525,00000 VND
|10000 MZN
|3.995.050,00000 VND