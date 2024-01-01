Convert VND to MUR at the real exchange rate

20,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Mauritian rupees

20,00,000 vnd
3,755.90 mur

₫1.000 VND = ₨0.001878 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,374.81.37436.698157.12
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896911.8360.91224.34104.21
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,476.471.47639.411168.74
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,017.651.01727.164116.303

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mauritian Rupee
1000 VND1,87795 MUR
2000 VND3,75590 MUR
5000 VND9,38975 MUR
10000 VND18,77950 MUR
20000 VND37,55900 MUR
50000 VND93,89750 MUR
100000 VND187,79500 MUR
200000 VND375,59000 MUR
500000 VND938,97500 MUR
1000000 VND1.877,95000 MUR
2000000 VND3.755,90000 MUR
5000000 VND9.389,75000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 MUR532,49600 VND
5 MUR2.662,48000 VND
10 MUR5.324,96000 VND
20 MUR10.649,92000 VND
50 MUR26.624,80000 VND
100 MUR53.249,60000 VND
250 MUR133.124,00000 VND
500 MUR266.248,00000 VND
1000 MUR532.496,00000 VND
2000 MUR1.064.992,00000 VND
5000 MUR2.662.480,00000 VND
10000 MUR5.324.960,00000 VND