Convert VND to MGA at the real exchange rate

50,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Malagasy ariaries

50,00,000 vnd
8,76,675 mga

₫1.000 VND = Ar0.1753 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.51.37436.754157.09
1 AUD0.66410.6180.896912.7130.91224.388104.237
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,477.291.47639.474168.715
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.291.01727.209116.294

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malagasy Ariary
1000 VND175,33500 MGA
2000 VND350,67000 MGA
5000 VND876,67500 MGA
10000 VND1.753,35000 MGA
20000 VND3.506,70000 MGA
50000 VND8.766,75000 MGA
100000 VND17.533,50000 MGA
200000 VND35.067,00000 MGA
500000 VND87.667,50000 MGA
1000000 VND175.335,00000 MGA
2000000 VND350.670,00000 MGA
5000000 VND876.675,00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Vietnamese Dong
1 MGA5,70336 VND
5 MGA28,51680 VND
10 MGA57,03360 VND
20 MGA114,06720 VND
50 MGA285,16800 VND
100 MGA570,33600 VND
250 MGA1.425,84000 VND
500 MGA2.851,68000 VND
1000 MGA5.703,36000 VND
2000 MGA11.406,72000 VND
5000 MGA28.516,80000 VND
10000 MGA57.033,60000 VND