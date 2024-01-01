Convert VND to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Israeli new sheqels

5,000 vnd
0.73 ils

₫1.000 VND = ₪0.0001460 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.751.37436.759157.045
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.7410.91224.388104.192
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,477.351.47639.474168.645
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.241.01727.207116.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Israeli New Sheqel
1000 VND0,14602 ILS
2000 VND0,29204 ILS
5000 VND0,73009 ILS
10000 VND1,46018 ILS
20000 VND2,92036 ILS
50000 VND7,30090 ILS
100000 VND14,60180 ILS
200000 VND29,20360 ILS
500000 VND73,00900 ILS
1000000 VND146,01800 ILS
2000000 VND292,03600 ILS
5000000 VND730,09000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Vietnamese Dong
1 ILS6.848,47000 VND
5 ILS34.242,35000 VND
10 ILS68.484,70000 VND
20 ILS136.969,40000 VND
50 ILS342.423,50000 VND
100 ILS684.847,00000 VND
250 ILS1.712.117,50000 VND
500 ILS3.424.235,00000 VND
1000 ILS6.848.470,00000 VND
2000 ILS13.696.940,00000 VND
5000 ILS34.242.350,00000 VND
10000 ILS68.484.700,00000 VND