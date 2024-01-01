50,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Croatian kunas

Convert VND to HRK at the real exchange rate

50,00,000 vnd
1,379.93 hrk

₫1.000 VND = kn0.0002760 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.791.37436.757157.08
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.7680.91224.386104.215
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,477.531.47639.475168.695
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.271.01727.205116.261

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Croatian Kuna
1000 VND0,27599 HRK
2000 VND0,55197 HRK
5000 VND1,37993 HRK
10000 VND2,75986 HRK
20000 VND5,51972 HRK
50000 VND13,79930 HRK
100000 VND27,59860 HRK
200000 VND55,19720 HRK
500000 VND137,99300 HRK
1000000 VND275,98600 HRK
2000000 VND551,97200 HRK
5000000 VND1.379,93000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Vietnamese Dong
1 HRK3.623,37000 VND
5 HRK18.116,85000 VND
10 HRK36.233,70000 VND
20 HRK72.467,40000 VND
50 HRK181.168,50000 VND
100 HRK362.337,00000 VND
250 HRK905.842,50000 VND
500 HRK1.811.685,00000 VND
1000 HRK3.623.370,00000 VND
2000 HRK7.246.740,00000 VND
5000 HRK18.116.850,00000 VND
10000 HRK36.233.700,00000 VND