Convert VND to GTQ at the real exchange rate
2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Guatemalan quetzals
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Guatemalan quetzals
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guatemalan Quetzal
|1000 VND
|0,30526 GTQ
|2000 VND
|0,61052 GTQ
|5000 VND
|1,52631 GTQ
|10000 VND
|3,05262 GTQ
|20000 VND
|6,10524 GTQ
|50000 VND
|15,26310 GTQ
|100000 VND
|30,52620 GTQ
|200000 VND
|61,05240 GTQ
|500000 VND
|152,63100 GTQ
|1000000 VND
|305,26200 GTQ
|2000000 VND
|610,52400 GTQ
|5000000 VND
|1.526,31000 GTQ
|Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Vietnamese Dong
|1 GTQ
|3.275,87000 VND
|5 GTQ
|16.379,35000 VND
|10 GTQ
|32.758,70000 VND
|20 GTQ
|65.517,40000 VND
|50 GTQ
|163.793,50000 VND
|100 GTQ
|327.587,00000 VND
|250 GTQ
|818.967,50000 VND
|500 GTQ
|1.637.935,00000 VND
|1000 GTQ
|3.275.870,00000 VND
|2000 GTQ
|6.551.740,00000 VND
|5000 GTQ
|16.379.350,00000 VND
|10000 GTQ
|32.758.700,00000 VND