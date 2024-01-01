Convert VND to GHS at the real exchange rate
5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Ghanaian cedis
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ghanaian Cedi
|1000 VND
|0,56096 GHS
|2000 VND
|1,12193 GHS
|5000 VND
|2,80482 GHS
|10000 VND
|5,60965 GHS
|20000 VND
|11,21930 GHS
|50000 VND
|28,04825 GHS
|100000 VND
|56,09650 GHS
|200000 VND
|112,19300 GHS
|500000 VND
|280,48250 GHS
|1000000 VND
|560,96500 GHS
|2000000 VND
|1.121,93000 GHS
|5000000 VND
|2.804,82500 GHS
|Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Vietnamese Dong
|1 GHS
|1.782,64000 VND
|5 GHS
|8.913,20000 VND
|10 GHS
|17.826,40000 VND
|20 GHS
|35.652,80000 VND
|50 GHS
|89.132,00000 VND
|100 GHS
|178.264,00000 VND
|250 GHS
|445.660,00000 VND
|500 GHS
|891.320,00000 VND
|1000 GHS
|1.782.640,00000 VND
|2000 GHS
|3.565.280,00000 VND
|5000 GHS
|8.913.200,00000 VND
|10000 GHS
|17.826.400,00000 VND