Convert VND to ETB at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Ethiopian birrs

5,000 vnd
11.29 etb

₫1.000 VND = Br0.002259 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ethiopian Birr
1000 VND2,25882 ETB
2000 VND4,51764 ETB
5000 VND11,29410 ETB
10000 VND22,58820 ETB
20000 VND45,17640 ETB
50000 VND112,94100 ETB
100000 VND225,88200 ETB
200000 VND451,76400 ETB
500000 VND1.129,41000 ETB
1000000 VND2.258,82000 ETB
2000000 VND4.517,64000 ETB
5000000 VND11.294,10000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Vietnamese Dong
1 ETB442,70900 VND
5 ETB2.213,54500 VND
10 ETB4.427,09000 VND
20 ETB8.854,18000 VND
50 ETB22.135,45000 VND
100 ETB44.270,90000 VND
250 ETB110.677,25000 VND
500 ETB221.354,50000 VND
1000 ETB442.709,00000 VND
2000 ETB885.418,00000 VND
5000 ETB2.213.545,00000 VND
10000 ETB4.427.090,00000 VND