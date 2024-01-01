Convert UZS to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 Uzbekistan som to Ukrainian hryvnias

1 uzs
0.00 uah

so'm1.000 UZS = ₴0.003200 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 UZS0,00320 UAH
5 UZS0,01600 UAH
10 UZS0,03200 UAH
20 UZS0,06401 UAH
50 UZS0,16002 UAH
100 UZS0,32003 UAH
250 UZS0,80009 UAH
500 UZS1,60018 UAH
1000 UZS3,20035 UAH
2000 UZS6,40070 UAH
5000 UZS16,00175 UAH
10000 UZS32,00350 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Uzbekistan Som
1 UAH312,46500 UZS
5 UAH1.562,32500 UZS
10 UAH3.124,65000 UZS
20 UAH6.249,30000 UZS
50 UAH15.623,25000 UZS
100 UAH31.246,50000 UZS
250 UAH78.116,25000 UZS
500 UAH156.232,50000 UZS
1000 UAH312.465,00000 UZS
2000 UAH624.930,00000 UZS
5000 UAH1.562.325,00000 UZS
10000 UAH3.124.650,00000 UZS