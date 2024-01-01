amount-spellout.1000 Uzbekistan soms to Tanzanian shillings

Convert UZS to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 uzs
206.77 tzs

so'm1.000 UZS = tzs0.2068 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UZS0,20677 TZS
5 UZS1,03384 TZS
10 UZS2,06767 TZS
20 UZS4,13534 TZS
50 UZS10,33835 TZS
100 UZS20,67670 TZS
250 UZS51,69175 TZS
500 UZS103,38350 TZS
1000 UZS206,76700 TZS
2000 UZS413,53400 TZS
5000 UZS1.033,83500 TZS
10000 UZS2.067,67000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 TZS4,83635 UZS
5 TZS24,18175 UZS
10 TZS48,36350 UZS
20 TZS96,72700 UZS
50 TZS241,81750 UZS
100 TZS483,63500 UZS
250 TZS1.209,08750 UZS
500 TZS2.418,17500 UZS
1000 TZS4.836,35000 UZS
2000 TZS9.672,70000 UZS
5000 TZS24.181,75000 UZS
10000 TZS48.363,50000 UZS