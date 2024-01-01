100 Uzbekistan soms to Malaysian ringgits

100 uzs
0.04 myr

so'm1.000 UZS = RM0.0003730 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7311.4761.6180.9619.806
1 GBP1.18911.277106.6541.7541.9241.14123.541
1 USD0.9310.783183.5521.3741.5070.89318.442
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UZS0,00037 MYR
5 UZS0,00186 MYR
10 UZS0,00373 MYR
20 UZS0,00746 MYR
50 UZS0,01865 MYR
100 UZS0,03730 MYR
250 UZS0,09324 MYR
500 UZS0,18648 MYR
1000 UZS0,37295 MYR
2000 UZS0,74590 MYR
5000 UZS1,86476 MYR
10000 UZS3,72952 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Uzbekistan Som
1 MYR2.681,31000 UZS
5 MYR13.406,55000 UZS
10 MYR26.813,10000 UZS
20 MYR53.626,20000 UZS
50 MYR134.065,50000 UZS
100 MYR268.131,00000 UZS
250 MYR670.327,50000 UZS
500 MYR1.340.655,00000 UZS
1000 MYR2.681.310,00000 UZS
2000 MYR5.362.620,00000 UZS
5000 MYR13.406.550,00000 UZS
10000 MYR26.813.100,00000 UZS