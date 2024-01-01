Convert UZS to MXN at the real exchange rate

5 Uzbekistan soms to Mexican pesos

5 uzs
0.01 mxn

so'm1.000 UZS = Mex$0.001461 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Mexican Peso
1 UZS0,00146 MXN
5 UZS0,00730 MXN
10 UZS0,01461 MXN
20 UZS0,02922 MXN
50 UZS0,07305 MXN
100 UZS0,14609 MXN
250 UZS0,36523 MXN
500 UZS0,73046 MXN
1000 UZS1,46091 MXN
2000 UZS2,92182 MXN
5000 UZS7,30455 MXN
10000 UZS14,60910 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 MXN684,50300 UZS
5 MXN3.422,51500 UZS
10 MXN6.845,03000 UZS
20 MXN13.690,06000 UZS
50 MXN34.225,15000 UZS
100 MXN68.450,30000 UZS
250 MXN171.125,75000 UZS
500 MXN342.251,50000 UZS
1000 MXN684.503,00000 UZS
2000 MXN1.369.006,00000 UZS
5000 MXN3.422.515,00000 UZS
10000 MXN6.845.030,00000 UZS