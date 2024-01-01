Convert UZS to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 Uzbekistan soms to Icelandic krónas

10 uzs
0.11 isk

so'm1.000 UZS = kr0.01101 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Icelandic Króna
1 UZS0,01101 ISK
5 UZS0,05505 ISK
10 UZS0,11010 ISK
20 UZS0,22020 ISK
50 UZS0,55050 ISK
100 UZS1,10099 ISK
250 UZS2,75248 ISK
500 UZS5,50495 ISK
1000 UZS11,00990 ISK
2000 UZS22,01980 ISK
5000 UZS55,04950 ISK
10000 UZS110,09900 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Uzbekistan Som
1 ISK90,82710 UZS
5 ISK454,13550 UZS
10 ISK908,27100 UZS
20 ISK1.816,54200 UZS
50 ISK4.541,35500 UZS
100 ISK9.082,71000 UZS
250 ISK22.706,77500 UZS
500 ISK45.413,55000 UZS
1000 ISK90.827,10000 UZS
2000 ISK181.654,20000 UZS
5000 ISK454.135,50000 UZS
10000 ISK908.271,00000 UZS