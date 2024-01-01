Convert UZS to IDR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Uzbekistan soms to Indonesian rupiahs

1,000 uzs
1,288.86 idr

so'm1.000 UZS = Rp1.289 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UZS1,28886 IDR
5 UZS6,44430 IDR
10 UZS12,88860 IDR
20 UZS25,77720 IDR
50 UZS64,44300 IDR
100 UZS128,88600 IDR
250 UZS322,21500 IDR
500 UZS644,43000 IDR
1000 UZS1.288,86000 IDR
2000 UZS2.577,72000 IDR
5000 UZS6.444,30000 IDR
10000 UZS12.888,60000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Uzbekistan Som
1 IDR0,77588 UZS
5 IDR3,87941 UZS
10 IDR7,75882 UZS
20 IDR15,51764 UZS
50 IDR38,79410 UZS
100 IDR77,58820 UZS
250 IDR193,97050 UZS
500 IDR387,94100 UZS
1000 IDR775,88200 UZS
2000 IDR1.551,76400 UZS
5000 IDR3.879,41000 UZS
10000 IDR7.758,82000 UZS