so'm1.000 UZS = kr0.0005503 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7321.4751.6180.9619.838
1 GBP1.18811.277106.6451.7531.9231.14123.577
1 USD0.9310.783183.5421.3741.5070.89418.47
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Danish Krone
1 UZS0,00055 DKK
5 UZS0,00275 DKK
10 UZS0,00550 DKK
20 UZS0,01101 DKK
50 UZS0,02751 DKK
100 UZS0,05503 DKK
250 UZS0,13757 DKK
500 UZS0,27514 DKK
1000 UZS0,55028 DKK
2000 UZS1,10055 DKK
5000 UZS2,75138 DKK
10000 UZS5,50277 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Uzbekistan Som
1 DKK1.817,27000 UZS
5 DKK9.086,35000 UZS
10 DKK18.172,70000 UZS
20 DKK36.345,40000 UZS
50 DKK90.863,50000 UZS
100 DKK181.727,00000 UZS
250 DKK454.317,50000 UZS
500 DKK908.635,00000 UZS
1000 DKK1.817.270,00000 UZS
2000 DKK3.634.540,00000 UZS
5000 DKK9.086.350,00000 UZS
10000 DKK18.172.700,00000 UZS