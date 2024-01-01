2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Bangladeshi takas

Convert UZS to BDT at the real exchange rate

2,000 uzs
18.62 bdt

so'm1.000 UZS = Tk0.009310 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7371.4761.6180.9619.853
1 GBP1.18811.277106.6461.7541.9231.14123.594
1 USD0.9310.783183.5421.3741.5060.89418.483
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UZS0,00931 BDT
5 UZS0,04655 BDT
10 UZS0,09310 BDT
20 UZS0,18619 BDT
50 UZS0,46548 BDT
100 UZS0,93096 BDT
250 UZS2,32740 BDT
500 UZS4,65480 BDT
1000 UZS9,30959 BDT
2000 UZS18,61918 BDT
5000 UZS46,54795 BDT
10000 UZS93,09590 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uzbekistan Som
1 BDT107,41600 UZS
5 BDT537,08000 UZS
10 BDT1.074,16000 UZS
20 BDT2.148,32000 UZS
50 BDT5.370,80000 UZS
100 BDT10.741,60000 UZS
250 BDT26.854,00000 UZS
500 BDT53.708,00000 UZS
1000 BDT107.416,00000 UZS
2000 BDT214.832,00000 UZS
5000 BDT537.080,00000 UZS
10000 BDT1.074.160,00000 UZS