Convert UZS to AWG at the real exchange rate

5,000 Uzbekistan soms to Aruban florins

5,000 uzs
0.71 awg

so'm1.000 UZS = ƒ0.0001418 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Aruban Florin
1 UZS0,00014 AWG
5 UZS0,00071 AWG
10 UZS0,00142 AWG
20 UZS0,00284 AWG
50 UZS0,00709 AWG
100 UZS0,01418 AWG
250 UZS0,03546 AWG
500 UZS0,07091 AWG
1000 UZS0,14182 AWG
2000 UZS0,28365 AWG
5000 UZS0,70911 AWG
10000 UZS1,41823 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Uzbekistan Som
1 AWG7.051,06000 UZS
5 AWG35.255,30000 UZS
10 AWG70.510,60000 UZS
20 AWG141.021,20000 UZS
50 AWG352.553,00000 UZS
100 AWG705.106,00000 UZS
250 AWG1.762.765,00000 UZS
500 AWG3.525.530,00000 UZS
1000 AWG7.051.060,00000 UZS
2000 AWG14.102.120,00000 UZS
5000 AWG35.255.300,00000 UZS
10000 AWG70.510.600,00000 UZS