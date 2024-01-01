Convert UZS to AMD at the real exchange rate

2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Armenian drams

2,000 uzs
61.48 amd

so'm1.000 UZS = ֏0.03074 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7361.4761.6180.9619.857
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6461.7541.9231.14123.599
1 USD0.9310.783183.5491.3741.5070.89418.488
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Armenian Dram
1 UZS0,03074 AMD
5 UZS0,15369 AMD
10 UZS0,30739 AMD
20 UZS0,61477 AMD
50 UZS1,53693 AMD
100 UZS3,07386 AMD
250 UZS7,68465 AMD
500 UZS15,36930 AMD
1000 UZS30,73860 AMD
2000 UZS61,47720 AMD
5000 UZS153,69300 AMD
10000 UZS307,38600 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uzbekistan Som
1 AMD32,53230 UZS
5 AMD162,66150 UZS
10 AMD325,32300 UZS
20 AMD650,64600 UZS
50 AMD1.626,61500 UZS
100 AMD3.253,23000 UZS
250 AMD8.133,07500 UZS
500 AMD16.266,15000 UZS
1000 AMD32.532,30000 UZS
2000 AMD65.064,60000 UZS
5000 AMD162.661,50000 UZS
10000 AMD325.323,00000 UZS