Convert UYU to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 Uruguayan pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

500 uyu
7,764 xof

$U1.000 UYU = CFA15.53 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7321.4761.6180.9619.841
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6331.7541.9231.14123.578
1 USD0.9310.783183.5451.3741.5070.89418.473
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UYU15,52830 XOF
5 UYU77,64150 XOF
10 UYU155,28300 XOF
20 UYU310,56600 XOF
50 UYU776,41500 XOF
100 UYU1.552,83000 XOF
250 UYU3.882,07500 XOF
500 UYU7.764,15000 XOF
1000 UYU15.528,30000 XOF
2000 UYU31.056,60000 XOF
5000 UYU77.641,50000 XOF
10000 UYU155.283,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Uruguayan Peso
1 XOF0,06440 UYU
5 XOF0,32199 UYU
10 XOF0,64398 UYU
20 XOF1,28797 UYU
50 XOF3,21992 UYU
100 XOF6,43984 UYU
250 XOF16,09960 UYU
500 XOF32,19920 UYU
1000 XOF64,39840 UYU
2000 XOF128,79680 UYU
5000 XOF321,99200 UYU
10000 XOF643,98400 UYU