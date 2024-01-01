2,000 Uruguayan pesos to Colombian pesos

Convert UYU to COP at the real exchange rate

2,000 uyu
2,10,712 cop

$U1.000 UYU = $105.4 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Colombian Peso
1 UYU105,35600 COP
5 UYU526,78000 COP
10 UYU1.053,56000 COP
20 UYU2.107,12000 COP
50 UYU5.267,80000 COP
100 UYU10.535,60000 COP
250 UYU26.339,00000 COP
500 UYU52.678,00000 COP
1000 UYU105.356,00000 COP
2000 UYU210.712,00000 COP
5000 UYU526.780,00000 COP
10000 UYU1.053.560,00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 COP0,00949 UYU
5 COP0,04746 UYU
10 COP0,09492 UYU
20 COP0,18983 UYU
50 COP0,47458 UYU
100 COP0,94916 UYU
250 COP2,37290 UYU
500 COP4,74580 UYU
1000 COP9,49160 UYU
2000 COP18,98320 UYU
5000 COP47,45800 UYU
10000 COP94,91600 UYU