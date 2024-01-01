10 Uruguayan pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert UYU to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 uyu
29.87 bdt

$U1.000 UYU = Tk2.987 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7381.4771.620.96119.906
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5721.7541.9231.14123.641
1 USD0.9310.784183.5441.3751.5080.89418.532
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.222

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UYU2,98748 BDT
5 UYU14,93740 BDT
10 UYU29,87480 BDT
20 UYU59,74960 BDT
50 UYU149,37400 BDT
100 UYU298,74800 BDT
250 UYU746,87000 BDT
500 UYU1.493,74000 BDT
1000 UYU2.987,48000 BDT
2000 UYU5.974,96000 BDT
5000 UYU14.937,40000 BDT
10000 UYU29.874,80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uruguayan Peso
1 BDT0,33473 UYU
5 BDT1,67365 UYU
10 BDT3,34730 UYU
20 BDT6,69460 UYU
50 BDT16,73650 UYU
100 BDT33,47300 UYU
250 BDT83,68250 UYU
500 BDT167,36500 UYU
1000 BDT334,73000 UYU
2000 BDT669,46000 UYU
5000 BDT1.673,65000 UYU
10000 BDT3.347,30000 UYU