5 Uruguayan pesos to Argentine pesos

Convert UYU to ARS at the real exchange rate

5 uyu
114.75 ars

$U1.000 UYU = $22.95 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7241.4771.6190.9619.888
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5571.7541.9231.14123.619
1 USD0.9310.784183.5381.3751.5080.89418.517
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.222

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Argentine Peso
1 UYU22,95020 ARS
5 UYU114,75100 ARS
10 UYU229,50200 ARS
20 UYU459,00400 ARS
50 UYU1.147,51000 ARS
100 UYU2.295,02000 ARS
250 UYU5.737,55000 ARS
500 UYU11.475,10000 ARS
1000 UYU22.950,20000 ARS
2000 UYU45.900,40000 ARS
5000 UYU114.751,00000 ARS
10000 UYU229.502,00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 ARS0,04357 UYU
5 ARS0,21786 UYU
10 ARS0,43573 UYU
20 ARS0,87145 UYU
50 ARS2,17864 UYU
100 ARS4,35727 UYU
250 ARS10,89318 UYU
500 ARS21,78635 UYU
1000 ARS43,57270 UYU
2000 ARS87,14540 UYU
5000 ARS217,86350 UYU
10000 ARS435,72700 UYU