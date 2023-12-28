2000 US dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert USD to XCD at the real exchange rate

2000 usd
5400 xcd

1.00000 USD = 2.70000 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8695251.1074592.10661.462831.617540.9313618.7347
1 GBP1.1500511.27365105.9291.682361.860291.0711121.5463
1 USD0.902950.785145183.171.32091.46060.8409516.917
1 INR0.0108570.009440240.012023610.01588190.01756160.01011120.203403

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 USD2.70000 XCD
5 USD13.50000 XCD
10 USD27.00000 XCD
20 USD54.00000 XCD
50 USD135.00000 XCD
100 USD270.00000 XCD
250 USD675.00000 XCD
500 USD1350.00000 XCD
1000 USD2700.00000 XCD
2000 USD5400.00000 XCD
5000 USD13500.00000 XCD
10000 USD27000.00000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / US Dollar
1 XCD0.37037 USD
5 XCD1.85185 USD
10 XCD3.70370 USD
20 XCD7.40740 USD
50 XCD18.51850 USD
100 XCD37.03700 USD
250 XCD92.59250 USD
500 XCD185.18500 USD
1000 XCD370.37000 USD
2000 XCD740.74000 USD
5000 XCD1851.85000 USD
10000 XCD3703.70000 USD