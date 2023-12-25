10 US dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert USD to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 usd
374 uah

1.00000 USD = 37.40000 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.1072592.09081.463061.618670.93067518.7356
1 GBP1.1496911.27295105.8721.682011.86091.0699921.5393
1 USD0.903150.785577183.17071.321351.461880.8405516.9208
1 INR0.01085890.009445360.012023510.01588720.01757690.01010630.203447

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 USD37.40000 UAH
5 USD187.00000 UAH
10 USD374.00000 UAH
20 USD748.00000 UAH
50 USD1870.00000 UAH
100 USD3740.00000 UAH
250 USD9350.00000 UAH
500 USD18700.00000 UAH
1000 USD37400.00000 UAH
2000 USD74800.00000 UAH
5000 USD187000.00000 UAH
10000 USD374000.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / US Dollar
1 UAH0.02674 USD
5 UAH0.13369 USD
10 UAH0.26738 USD
20 UAH0.53476 USD
50 UAH1.33690 USD
100 UAH2.67380 USD
250 UAH6.68450 USD
500 UAH13.36900 USD
1000 UAH26.73800 USD
2000 UAH53.47600 USD
5000 UAH133.69000 USD
10000 UAH267.38000 USD