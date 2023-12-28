amount-spellout.10000 US dollars to Rwandan francs

Convert USD to RWF at the real exchange rate

10000 usd
12581800 rwf

1.00000 USD = 1258.18000 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44
Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06456940.1095450.001025110.0007011720.0006093460.005518790.0131306
1 INR15.487211.696550.01587620.01085920.009437080.08547070.203356
1 JPY9.128660.58943210.009357920.006400410.005562510.05037920.119865
1 CAD975.50162.9875106.86110.6839930.5944175.3835812.8089

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 USD1258.18000 RWF
5 USD6290.90000 RWF
10 USD12581.80000 RWF
20 USD25163.60000 RWF
50 USD62909.00000 RWF
100 USD125818.00000 RWF
250 USD314545.00000 RWF
500 USD629090.00000 RWF
1000 USD1258180.00000 RWF
2000 USD2516360.00000 RWF
5000 USD6290900.00000 RWF
10000 USD12581800.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / US Dollar
1 RWF0.00079 USD
5 RWF0.00397 USD
10 RWF0.00795 USD
20 RWF0.01590 USD
50 RWF0.03974 USD
100 RWF0.07948 USD
250 RWF0.19870 USD
500 RWF0.39740 USD
1000 RWF0.79480 USD
2000 RWF1.58959 USD
5000 RWF3.97398 USD
10000 RWF7.94796 USD