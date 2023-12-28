100 US dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert USD to NGN

100 usd
88563 ngn

1.00000 USD = 885.63000 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
How to convert US dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 USD885.63000 NGN
5 USD4428.15000 NGN
10 USD8856.30000 NGN
20 USD17712.60000 NGN
50 USD44281.50000 NGN
100 USD88563.00000 NGN
250 USD221407.50000 NGN
500 USD442815.00000 NGN
1000 USD885630.00000 NGN
2000 USD1771260.00000 NGN
5000 USD4428150.00000 NGN
10000 USD8856300.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / US Dollar
1 NGN0.00113 USD
5 NGN0.00565 USD
10 NGN0.01129 USD
20 NGN0.02258 USD
50 NGN0.05646 USD
100 NGN0.11291 USD
250 NGN0.28229 USD
500 NGN0.56457 USD
1000 NGN1.12914 USD
2000 NGN2.25828 USD
5000 NGN5.64570 USD
10000 NGN11.29140 USD