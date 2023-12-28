amount-spellout.10000 US dollars to Honduran lempiras

Convert USD to HNL at the real exchange rate

10.000 usd
246.974,00 hnl

1.00000 USD = 24.69740 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06457050.1092350.001024450.0006991820.0006082720.005517860.0131286
1 INR15.486911.691710.01586570.01082820.009420270.08545470.203322
1 JPY9.154610.59111810.009378490.006400410.005568490.05051380.120188
1 CAD976.12963.0292106.62710.6824920.5937525.3861412.8152

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 USD24.69740 HNL
5 USD123.48700 HNL
10 USD246.97400 HNL
20 USD493.94800 HNL
50 USD1234.87000 HNL
100 USD2469.74000 HNL
250 USD6174.35000 HNL
500 USD12348.70000 HNL
1000 USD24697.40000 HNL
2000 USD49394.80000 HNL
5000 USD123487.00000 HNL
10000 USD246974.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / US Dollar
1 HNL0.04049 USD
5 HNL0.20245 USD
10 HNL0.40490 USD
20 HNL0.80980 USD
50 HNL2.02450 USD
100 HNL4.04901 USD
250 HNL10.12252 USD
500 HNL20.24505 USD
1000 HNL40.49010 USD
2000 HNL80.98020 USD
5000 HNL202.45050 USD
10000 HNL404.90100 USD