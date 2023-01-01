1 US dollar to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert USD to FKP at the real exchange rate

1 usd
0.78 fkp

1.00000 USD = 0.78281 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869571.1108592.39171.465271.622510.92766518.7716
1 GBP1.1499911.27745106.2481.685021.865841.0668121.5869
1 USD0.900250.78281183.17211.319051.46060.8350516.8984
1 INR0.01082350.009411920.012023310.01585930.01756120.010040.203174

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 USD0.78281 FKP
5 USD3.91405 FKP
10 USD7.82810 FKP
20 USD15.65620 FKP
50 USD39.14050 FKP
100 USD78.28100 FKP
250 USD195.70250 FKP
500 USD391.40500 FKP
1000 USD782.81000 FKP
2000 USD1565.62000 FKP
5000 USD3914.05000 FKP
10000 USD7828.10000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / US Dollar
1 FKP1.27745 USD
5 FKP6.38725 USD
10 FKP12.77450 USD
20 FKP25.54900 USD
50 FKP63.87250 USD
100 FKP127.74500 USD
250 FKP319.36250 USD
500 FKP638.72500 USD
1000 FKP1277.45000 USD
2000 FKP2554.90000 USD
5000 FKP6387.25000 USD
10000 FKP12774.50000 USD