1 US dollar to Botswanan pulas

Convert USD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 usd
13.41 bwp

1.00000 USD = 13.41380 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Conversion rates US Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 USD13.41380 BWP
5 USD67.06900 BWP
10 USD134.13800 BWP
20 USD268.27600 BWP
50 USD670.69000 BWP
100 USD1341.38000 BWP
250 USD3353.45000 BWP
500 USD6706.90000 BWP
1000 USD13413.80000 BWP
2000 USD26827.60000 BWP
5000 USD67069.00000 BWP
10000 USD134138.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / US Dollar
1 BWP0.07455 USD
5 BWP0.37275 USD
10 BWP0.74550 USD
20 BWP1.49100 USD
50 BWP3.72750 USD
100 BWP7.45500 USD
250 BWP18.63750 USD
500 BWP37.27500 USD
1000 BWP74.55000 USD
2000 BWP149.10000 USD
5000 BWP372.75000 USD
10000 BWP745.50000 USD