Convert UGX to TJS at the real exchange rate

50 Ugandan shillings to Tajikistani somonis

50 ugx
0.15 tjs

Ush1.000 UGX = SM0.002910 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9311.3510.78483.5361,508.181.374
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.4221,000.60.912
1 EUR1.0741.61911.450.84289.71,619.481.476
1 SGD0.741.1160.6910.58161.8511,116.671.018

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 UGX0,00291 TJS
5 UGX0,01455 TJS
10 UGX0,02910 TJS
20 UGX0,05820 TJS
50 UGX0,14550 TJS
100 UGX0,29099 TJS
250 UGX0,72748 TJS
500 UGX1,45496 TJS
1000 UGX2,90993 TJS
2000 UGX5,81986 TJS
5000 UGX14,54965 TJS
10000 UGX29,09930 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Ugandan Shilling
1 TJS343,65100 UGX
5 TJS1.718,25500 UGX
10 TJS3.436,51000 UGX
20 TJS6.873,02000 UGX
50 TJS17.182,55000 UGX
100 TJS34.365,10000 UGX
250 TJS85.912,75000 UGX
500 TJS171.825,50000 UGX
1000 TJS343.651,00000 UGX
2000 TJS687.302,00000 UGX
5000 TJS1.718.255,00000 UGX
10000 TJS3.436.510,00000 UGX