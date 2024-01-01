amount-spellout.10000 Ugandan shillings to Salvadoran colóns

Convert UGX to SVC at the real exchange rate

10,000 ugx
23.47 svc

Ush1.000 UGX = ₡0.002347 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.3510.78483.5371,508.161.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.411,000.360.912
1 EUR1.0741.61911.450.84289.6811,619.091.476
1 SGD0.741.1160.6910.58161.8511,116.661.018

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Salvadoran Colón
1 UGX0,00235 SVC
5 UGX0,01174 SVC
10 UGX0,02347 SVC
20 UGX0,04695 SVC
50 UGX0,11737 SVC
100 UGX0,23473 SVC
250 UGX0,58683 SVC
500 UGX1,17365 SVC
1000 UGX2,34730 SVC
2000 UGX4,69460 SVC
5000 UGX11,73650 SVC
10000 UGX23,47300 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Ugandan Shilling
1 SVC426,02200 UGX
5 SVC2.130,11000 UGX
10 SVC4.260,22000 UGX
20 SVC8.520,44000 UGX
50 SVC21.301,10000 UGX
100 SVC42.602,20000 UGX
250 SVC106.505,50000 UGX
500 SVC213.011,00000 UGX
1000 SVC426.022,00000 UGX
2000 SVC852.044,00000 UGX
5000 SVC2.130.110,00000 UGX
10000 SVC4.260.220,00000 UGX