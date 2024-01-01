10 Ugandan shillings to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert UGX to PYG at the real exchange rate

10 ugx
20 pyg

Ush1.000 UGX = ₲2.016 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Paraguayan Guarani
1 UGX2,01645 PYG
5 UGX10,08225 PYG
10 UGX20,16450 PYG
20 UGX40,32900 PYG
50 UGX100,82250 PYG
100 UGX201,64500 PYG
250 UGX504,11250 PYG
500 UGX1.008,22500 PYG
1000 UGX2.016,45000 PYG
2000 UGX4.032,90000 PYG
5000 UGX10.082,25000 PYG
10000 UGX20.164,50000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Ugandan Shilling
1 PYG0,49592 UGX
5 PYG2,47961 UGX
10 PYG4,95921 UGX
20 PYG9,91842 UGX
50 PYG24,79605 UGX
100 PYG49,59210 UGX
250 PYG123,98025 UGX
500 PYG247,96050 UGX
1000 PYG495,92100 UGX
2000 PYG991,84200 UGX
5000 PYG2.479,60500 UGX
10000 PYG4.959,21000 UGX